What we know about hybrid learning, from a school that’s been doing it all year long

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - As Dane County schools draft their reopen plans, some look to neighboring schools that have taught in-person, hybrid-style, all year long.

Sauk Prairie High School hosted a tour Wednesday morning for the administrators of Edgewood and Oregon high schools. Chad Harnisch, the principal at Sauk Prairie, walked around the school, explaining what protocols have been in place now 16 weeks into the year.

Falling on an “A” day Wednesday, students with last names A through K learned in school, as the rest learned from home. The cohorts, as Harnisch calls them, switch off every other day.

“At the end of the term, they should have the same skills they would have in a traditional format,” Harnisch said. “That’s our hope. That’s our goal. That’s what we’re working for every day, and I think we’re coming pretty close to that.”

The purpose of a hybrid model is to create more room for social distancing and limit close contacts, while offering face-to-face opportunities for connection. Since the model was applied, Harnisch reports more than a hundred students and staff across the district have tested positive for coronavirus. No evidence, he says, suggests the virus was transmitted from school.

“It’s definitely a step up from what we did in the spring,” he said, referring to the state-mandated closure of schools in April. “That was a full, virtual crash course model.”

Jim Pliner, the principal of Oregon High School, is preparing for a transition next semester, as part of a “Phased Restart” plan. “Our hybrid model is going to continue to be a blend of using the tools that we have learned to leverage effectively all fall and to continue to build upon that, as we have the opportunity to be with kids in the classroom,” he said.

“I think that the all kids-all virtual-all the time is more stable and predictable for sure,” Beth Steffen, the principal of Edgewood high school, said. “But then there’s also mental health variables to keep in mind. Being on screen all day every day in your bedroom is really sad and isolating. When you start to say, ‘which is better for kids,’ it’s hard to have a scale where you can actually compute that.”

Planning to switch student cohorts from in-person to at-home learning every two days, Steffen said she believes students will get used to the new pattern. “When you have continuity and the experience is consistent, I think it’ll be good,” she said, adding the experience may vary by age groups.

Hearing students’ feedback, Harnisch said the difficulties of this hybrid model are found at home, where some students struggle with internet connection and juggle different responsibilities.

The Department of Public Instruction said it is difficult to rate how much more effective a hybrid model would be for students’ educational outcomes when they come out of virtual learning. According to Janice Mertes, the assistant director of teaching and learning, there are factors like age group, individual needs and course content that make hybrid learning different for every student.

“Do students and staff-- if they’ve been virtual—miss what school looked like and felt like and have those opportunities? Yes. I think that’s across the board,” Mertes said. “If you’re asking if [hybrid learning] is a next compromised step that would be favorable to students and staff, it makes a lot of sense. It’s a way to break students in.”

