Wis. trooper pulls over car decked out in colorful lights, gave credit for creativity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who wanted to share his holiday spirit was pulled over Tuesday for showing it illegally.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted about the incident on Tuesday where a driver decked out his entire car in strings of colorful lights.

While the Northeast Region trooper gave the driver credit for his creativity, she warned him that it is not legal to operate with these types of lights on the car.

A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road (ss. 347.07(2)(a)/(b).

#TrooperTuesday #KeepingItLight

