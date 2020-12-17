Wis. trooper pulls over car decked out in colorful lights, gave credit for creativity
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who wanted to share his holiday spirit was pulled over Tuesday for showing it illegally.
The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted about the incident on Tuesday where a driver decked out his entire car in strings of colorful lights.
While the Northeast Region trooper gave the driver credit for his creativity, she warned him that it is not legal to operate with these types of lights on the car.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.