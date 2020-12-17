Advertisement

Wis. trooper pulls over car decked out in colorful lights, gave credit for creativity

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper gave the man credit for creativity, but advised him that...
The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper gave the man credit for creativity, but advised him that this is illegal.(Wisconsin State Patrol Twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who wanted to share his holiday spirit was pulled over Tuesday for showing it illegally.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted about the incident on Tuesday where a driver decked out his entire car in strings of colorful lights.

While the Northeast Region trooper gave the driver credit for his creativity, she warned him that it is not legal to operate with these types of lights on the car.

