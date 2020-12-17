Advertisement

Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients’ teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

A federal indictment charges 60-year-old Scott Charmoli, of Grafton, of multiple counts of health care fraud and false statements.

Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure.

Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns.

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019. An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.

