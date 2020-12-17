Wisconsin rolling out Apple and Google’s contact tracing app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The contact tracing app designed by a partnership of Apple and Google is finally coming to Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the app, which for the Badger State will be dubbed WI Exposure Notification, will launch next week and said he is excited for its potential to increase the state’s responsiveness to COVID-19.

“The voluntary WI Exposure Notification app is another tool in our toolbox to stop the spread,” he said. “Because it lets you know faster if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive, you can take steps to keep yourself safe and protect those around you.”

There is no requirement in Wisconsin to download the app and participation is completely voluntary, the governor’s office noted. The app will be downloadable through the Google Play store for those who use Android devices and will automatically appear in the settings menu for iPhone users, who can decide whether or not to activate it.

The app works by utilizing Bluetooth technology to communicate with other smartphones with it activated. If someone tests positive, they will be given a code to enter into their app, which will then send notifications to the phones of everyone with whom they’ve come in contact and has the app activated.

Apple, Google, and the governor’s office have all stressed that the app does not use, collect, or store any GPS data or personal details. It officially launches on December 23.

“The more people who use the app, the more effective it will be, just like the public health measures we’ve been talking about throughout this pandemic.” Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.

Versions of this same app have been available since at least September, prior to the spike in cases that occurred in Wisconsin in November. It has been rolling out across the country as individual states decide to implement it. California announced just over a week ago.

In October, a DHS spokesperson told NBC15 it was “exploring ways in which mobile proximity applications can assist in contact tracing,” adding that Apple and Google’s solution was one of the apps under consideration.

“We are evaluating the apps on their contribution to the effort, ease of use by Wisconsin citizens, and protection of individual privacy. No decisions have been made yet,” the spokesperson said.

