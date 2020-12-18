Advertisement

6 ways to navigate the holidays

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Whether it’s juggling childcare or family coming to town, the holiday break can be fun or feel overwhelming.

But it doesn’t have to get the best of you, the experts say.

First, maintain simple routines.

“That might mean going to sleep around the same time every day. Generally, waking up around the same time, too,” according to Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist.

“Just by doing that, it lets our kids and ourselves know what to expect, which can really create a sense of comfort & security.”

Second, practice healthy habits:

  • Eat well
  • Get good sleep
  • Limit screen time
  • stay active

Third, it’s ok to say no.

“There’s only so much time in the day and if we say yes to everything, we’re just going to feel overloaded and probably burned out within a couple of days, if not hours,” Baumstein says.

Fourth, just breathe.

Really, just breathe. In through your nose and out through your mouth. It can help you cope with stress and help you unwind.

Fifth, get creative.

You could start a new family tradition.

“Instead of thinking about all the things we can’t do, we can really use it as an opportunity with our family to embrace change and think about what we can do instead,” according to Baumstein.

And, No. 6.

Stay connected to family and friends you can’t see because of the pandemic.

“Instead of just having a regular phone call, consider turning it into a FaceTime or zoom,” Baumstein says.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs in for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Cameron...
Jack Coan enters NCAA transfer portal
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out