60 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began passed the 450,000-mark Friday as the Dept. of Health Services recorded 3,235 new confirmed cases in its update.

The latest daily tally allowed the seven-day rolling average across Wisconsin to continue its steady slide from last month’s all-time highs. With the latest report, the average fell to 3,102 cases per day over the past week.

While the number of confirmed new cases continues slipping, so does tests. The 10,429 total tests tallied by the agency Friday meant the percentage that came back positive was still north of 30 percent, similar to the percentage during the peak.

The latest report also showed more than 400,000 people have now recovered from the virus, with that number hitting 403,706, while 40,378 cases remain active.

Friday’s report saw 60 new deaths reported across the state. The latest figure pushed the seven-day rolling average up slightly to 46 deaths per day over the past week, the first increase in 11 days.

DHS’ numbers indicate 4,315 people have died from complications related to coronavirus so far, one percent of all confirmed cases in the state. Friday’s report is the first time that percentage hit a full point since November’s surge sent the number of new cases soaring.

Health officials noted 145 more people were admitted to hospitals across Wisconsin. DHS’ tracker currently shows 1,363 COVID-19 patients in the state. Nearly 300 of whom are in intensive care. In all, 19,930 have needed to be hospitalized after contracting the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.