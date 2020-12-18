Advertisement

A Little Snow Overnight, Some Weekend Sunshine

Temperatures will be above average well into next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another cloudy day on the way but temperatures will remain mild. High pressure is drifting off to the east of here this morning and cold front is heading toward us from the northwest.

The cold front isn’t particularly strong, nor does it have much moisture associated with it, but it still looks to be enough to bring the likelihood of some minor accumulation of snow overnight. Most locations will see under a half-inch of accumulation through tomorrow morning, but it could be just enough to make roadways slick.

Light snow will be likely overnight tonight. Most of the accumulation will be between midnight and 6:00 a.m. A few lingering flurries will be possible through mid-morning. These are forecast totals through 9:00 a.m.(wmtv weather)

By mid-morning Saturday the snow is gone and quiet weather will be seen for the remainder of the weekend. As high pressure builds in, sunshine makes a return appearance on Sunday. Highs for the next three days will be in the mid-30s. There will be a little more wind though and wind chills during the afternoons will, for the most part, be in the 20s.

Highs are expected in the mid-30s for the next several days with southerly wind. Some sunshine returns on Sunday.(wmtv weather)

