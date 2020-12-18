4 Wisconsinites turn up the heat on American Lung Association firefighter calendar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Lung Association launched an inaugural firefighter calendar this holiday season and even features firefighters from Wisconsin.

The Fight for Air Climb Firefighter calendar honors heroes that participate in the Fight for Air Climb each year across the country, including at the US Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Wisconsin firefighters run up 1,034 stairs in full gear, which the organization noted weighs about 45 pounds.

Assistant Chief Aaron Lipski fro Milwaukee, Chief Mason Pooler from West Allis and retired Lieutenant Chuck Roberts from Eagle will all be on the cover of the calendar.

Lieutenant Roberts explained that the climb brings Wisconsin together as one community fighting to end lung disease.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine being in a firefighter calendar at my tender age!” Roberts said. “The energy, comradery, and generosity of Wisconsinites makes this event #1 in the nation, a title that will live on year after year! If I can do it, you can do it!”

Hales Corner Captain Vianje Pendelton will also be featured on the month of May page, the association added.

Each calendar costs $20 and can be ordered online.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.