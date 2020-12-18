Anisa Scott’s great-grandmother gets to see remodeled home after community makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The great-grandmother of a 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed earlier this year will get her first official look at her home following a special makeover by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. and local business partners.

Irene Alexander and her family have been staying at the Governor’s Suite of the Madison Concourse Hotel while her East Side home was being remodeled. The hotel’s president offered them a place to stay and meals until the home was move-in ready.

Alexander lost her great-granddaughter in August when the young girl was taken off life-support two days after a Madison shooting. Four other family members have also died in the past six months, including her husband who succumbed to liver cancer in November, leaving her home full of memories is now a house filled with sadness.

“It’s been a struggle to even get up to want to do anything,” she said.

So, community members stepped up with the remodeling project and, on Friday, got the chance to show Alexander her new home. The presentation was set for 11:11 a.m. in honor of Anisa.

In all, twenty-five area businesses and $75,000 in donations went into making this house a whole new home.

“I am so grateful for what everyone is doing. I just wish that my loved ones were here to see it.” Alexander said earlier this month.

