Authorities arrest teen under suspicion of setting abandoned house on fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WONEWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -A teen has been arrested in connection to a house fire, according to the Wonewoc Police department.

Police responded to 206 S. East St. in the village of Wonewoc around 8:30 p.m Wednesday for a house fire. Responding officers said the house was engulfed in flames and there was a smaller fire in a nearby garage.

The house was reportedly abandoned and did not have functioning utilities, prompting an investigation for arson. Following the initial investigation, authorities identified a juvenile as a suspect.

Police say the suspect has charges being referred through the Juneau County District Attorney and Juneau County Department of Human Services.

