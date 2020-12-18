Advertisement

Bald eagle offers special moment for investigators investigating 115th Fighter Wing crash

The bald eagle took flight just as Wisconsin Air National Guard leaders arrived at the investigation site.
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A touching moment this week highlighted the Wisconsin National Guard leadership team’s trip to Michigan for an update on the investigation into the death of a 115th Fighter Wing pilot in a crash that occurred during a training session.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Madison-based fighter wing recounted how as the helicopters swooped into the Upper Peninsula and were about to land, a bald eagle took flight and flew past them.

“It wasn’t a hawk, but it sure was an incredible sign that our “Hawk” is watching over us,” the post read.

The pilot, Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, died when his F-16 went down around 8 p.m. last Tuesday during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County.

On Monday, the state guard’s leadership team were in Michigan to check on the investigative team’s progress. Listing all of the agencies involved in the investigations, the fighter wing described their support as “incredibly heartwarming and appreciated.”

On Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard leadership team flew up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to check on the team...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, December 18, 2020

Last Friday, Cmdr. Bart Van Roo described the investigation as a three-phase process that will look into pre-flight activities, maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings, and training.

Van Roo noted the first phase was already under way and it usually takes about a week to assemble the comprehensive investigation team and get them on-site. The second phase is expected to take about 30 days and offer an initial explanation for what happened. The final stages could take up to a year, he added.

The 115th Fighter Wing resumed flight operations on Tuesday after suspending operations following the crash.

