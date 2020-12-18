BBB provides tips on avoiding gift card scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With many shoppers purchasing holiday gifts online this year, the Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to avoid getting scammed out of a gift card when purchasing them.

According to a news release, knowing who you are buying a gift card from is crucial when purchasing them online. The BBB notes that little-known websites will advertise gift cards for popular retailers at low prices, but these websites may be using the offers to steal payment card numbers or other personal information. The BBB advises to purchase a gift card directly from the merchant it is for.

If shoppers are buying a gift card in-person, the BBB warns of thieves known to remove the cards from display racks and record the numbers associated with the card. The BBB advised looking carefully at packaging for any tears or other tampering before purchasing.

Consumers should also research how to use their gift card, because the BBB noted that not all retailers have the same policies.

The BBB also raised concerns of websites that offer to check your card’s balance. The BBB Scam Tracker reports that some websites claiming to check the balance are actually a way to steal money off your card.

The BBB also recommends registering your gift card, because it makes it easier to protect the balance and save the money stored on the card.

Finally, the BBB said to treat gift cards like cash. If a card is stolen, shoppers should report it to the issuer immediately.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.