City of Madison forms fund to address food insecurity, access

Cook It Forward is one community non-profit receiving $50,000 in support.
Morris Ramen chef prepares meals for Cook It Forward campaign.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is addressing the issues of food insecurity and rapid access to food through the formation of the Healthy Community Food Systems Fund.

The funding is possible through the re-allocation of $268,000 from the 2020 Budget.

Through the Healthy Community Food Systems Fund, the Rapid Food Access – Food Entrepreneur Support Program is able to provide a $50,000 contract to Cook It Forward, which focuses on providing meals to those in need prepared by local restaurants.

Alnisa Allgood, who works to organize the food deliveries to community partners, says this funding is a big deal.

“Basically, it means that we know at least until the end of January, we can provide meals to all of the current recipients who need meals,” said Allgood.

Allgood says the demand for meals is only growing.

“It’s a nice opportunity to allow us to actually create a plan and think about how we are going to get more money in because it’s not like the need is going away,” Allgood added.

Franseca Hong, the owner of participating restaurant, Morris Ramen says the funding comes at a time during the winter months when many small businesses struggle.

“I think we’re really going into understanding that economic recovery for our city is really only going to come with collaborations between our different sectors and folks sharing resources,” said Hong.

Hong says this represents a true partnership between the city government, non-profits, and restaurants.

“This will really allow us to have consistency of income for our restaurants while making sure that we honor that commitment to all the families we’ve committed to providing meals,” said Hong.

The grant money will also allow for 1,200 meals to be provided especially for Christmas.

If you’d like to donate to Cook It Forward or learn more about the restaurants involved, click HERE.

