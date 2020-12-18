Advertisement

COVID-19 treatment to prevent serious illness to open at Alternate Care Facility

(Eli Lilly photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - A COVID-19 treatment to help prevent serious illness from the virus will be opening at the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced the clinic on Friday. The goal of the outpatient Bamlanivimab Infusion Clinic is to limit the amount of time a virus lives in a patient’s body, thus preventing serious illness.

The treatment helps bridge the gap between a new virus entering a patient’s body and the body’s creation of antibodies to help fight the virus off.

Gov. Evers explained that the Bamlanivimab treatment is approved by the FDA for those with a mild to moderate case of COVID-19, including adults and some children. Health officials noted that the clinic will only treat adult patients, with priority given to those who are 65 and older.

The drug has man-made antibodies to mimic the antibodies present in people who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a news release. This treatment could give a patient’s body more time to learn how to make its own antibodies.

The clinic will open starting Tuesday, Dec. 22 and can serve up to 84 people per week.

Gov. Evers noted that the clinic will be located in a separate part of the ACF, far from the inpatient area. Only patients who are directly referred by a health system or hospital will be allowed to be accepted into the clinic, Gov. Evers noted.

Health officials recommend this treatment option for people over the age of 12, have had mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days and are high-risk for getting very sick from the virus.

They also noted that this treatment is not for people who have already been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Solar project at Dane County Airport provides locally generated clean energy
Morris Ramen chef prepares meals for Cook It Forward campaign.
City of Madison forms fund to address food insecurity, access
Cook it Forward campaign receives $50,000
Cook it Forward campaign receives $50,000
Shon Barnes
Madison PFC selects Dr. Shon Barnes as next police chief
Anisa Scott's grandmother receives a home makeover
Anisa Scott's grandmother receives a home makeover