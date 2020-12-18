COVID-19 treatment to prevent serious illness to open at Alternate Care Facility

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - A COVID-19 treatment to help prevent serious illness from the virus will be opening at the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced the clinic on Friday. The goal of the outpatient Bamlanivimab Infusion Clinic is to limit the amount of time a virus lives in a patient’s body, thus preventing serious illness.

The treatment helps bridge the gap between a new virus entering a patient’s body and the body’s creation of antibodies to help fight the virus off.

Gov. Evers explained that the Bamlanivimab treatment is approved by the FDA for those with a mild to moderate case of COVID-19, including adults and some children. Health officials noted that the clinic will only treat adult patients, with priority given to those who are 65 and older.

The drug has man-made antibodies to mimic the antibodies present in people who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a news release. This treatment could give a patient’s body more time to learn how to make its own antibodies.

The clinic will open starting Tuesday, Dec. 22 and can serve up to 84 people per week.

Gov. Evers noted that the clinic will be located in a separate part of the ACF, far from the inpatient area. Only patients who are directly referred by a health system or hospital will be allowed to be accepted into the clinic, Gov. Evers noted.

Health officials recommend this treatment option for people over the age of 12, have had mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days and are high-risk for getting very sick from the virus.

They also noted that this treatment is not for people who have already been hospitalized.

