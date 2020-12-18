Dept. of Defense deploys dozens, brings ‘reprieve and rest’ to Wis. hospitals

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Defense has deployed dozens of health professionals to help with Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

The medical staff have joined the Marshfield Medical Center at its various campuses, including Beaver Dam. This week marked the first time Captain Danielle Craig, a resident nurse, worked on the hospital floor.

“This COVID-19 mission is essential to the mental health for these healthcare workers. They’ve been working tirelessly these past few months,” she said.

Craig said she noticed “stress” and “pressure” when she first arrived. Her monthlong mission, alongside 13 others from the Dept. of Defense, is second only to her pandemic response in New York City during its peak.

“Although they’re not my own family or they’re not my next door neighbor, they’re still my community member in America,” she said.

In November, the hospital requested more resources in an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to chief administrative officer Angelia Foster, the federal response came weeks later, first, through medical staff from the Department of Health and Human Services. Around the time they left, the Department of Defense provided.

“We’re very hopeful when they started to come,” Foster said. “Somebody sees how busy we are and how much help we need, and they’re coming to help us.”

The hospital has struggled with staffing, particularly during a surge of hospitalizations in the fall. Foster said many staff members work double shifts and are scheduled in six-hour increments, explaining, “We were so pressed that we were saying, ‘Where do we have resources for the next six hours?’ and ‘Where do we need resources for the next six hours?’”

The hospital projects it will remain a COVID hotspot until March, despite the hope of a vaccine on the horizon. “We’re grateful for the efforts that were made around [Operation] Warp Speed, but it’s going to be months before everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated,” she said.

Drew Hamer, an emergency room physician assistant, said he is thankful for the “fresh faces, fresh smiles” from his new coworkers, as he faces his greatest challenge. He described, “[it’s] when we give them [our] all. And then you do it for 12 hours. Go home. Shower. Kiss your loved ones good night. And then do it again the next day. That eventually takes a toll on you.”

The Marshfield hospital group is a regional hub for the Pfizer vaccine, according to Foster. She says the Beaver Dam hospital is waiting for the main campus in Marshfield to distribute the first round of doses, which arrived Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.