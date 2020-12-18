Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials urged the federal government Friday to send more of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin after being told Thursday that they would be receiving less doses than they thought.

“This is unacceptable,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised.”

According to a news release, the state will only receive 35,100 doses of the vaccine. Gov. Evers emphasized that this is much less than the 48,725 initially allocated for Wisconsinites. As of Friday, Wisconsin had nearly 452,000 positive cases and 4,315 deaths.

“Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available,” said the governor.

Officials asked the federal government to give them reasoning for why vaccines are allocated in the way that they are. Gov. Evers noted that health care workers are working around the clock to distribute the vaccine, but this announcement late in the week of less shipments than expected makes planning logistics “incredibly challenging.”

There was little explanation offered as to the delays, but senior Trump administration officials on Thursday cited a confusion over semantics, while Pfizer said its production levels have not changed.

Several other states say they also have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution.

California, where an explosion in cases is straining intensive care units to the breaking point, will receive 160,000 fewer vaccine doses than state officials had anticipated next week — a roughly 40% reduction.

Missouri’s health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said his state will get 25% to 30% less of the vaccine next week than anticipated. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health said its allocation will be “reduced by as much as 30%, however we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners.”

Michigan’s shipment will drop by about a quarter. Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire and Indiana also have been told to expect smaller shipments.

THANK YOU to the GREAT men and women of @FedEx and @UPS for driving through the storms this week to deliver millions of doses of the vaccine across the country. Two Great American Companies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

