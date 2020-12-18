Advertisement

Health officials see light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but still more to do

Dr. Pothof: “There is that light at the end of the tunnel and we are heading towards it as fast as we can.”
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the weight of quarantine fatigue, here’s something that may help you get through another virtual holiday.  This could be our last one, according to Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health’s Chief Quality Officer. 

However, for this to happen, he said we have to follow one more round of strict guidelines.

What is making this possible?  He said since we didn’t see a big surge in cases in Wisconsin after Thanksgiving, he said we now know that “people have it in them and we’re just hopeful they can do it one more time.  We are so close, but not quite there yet.”

One of his worries is there have been so many positive developments recently in the fight against COVID-19, that some may let their guards down too early.  He said while cases are dropping and the vaccine is encouraging news, hospitals are still very full right now and an uptick in cases from holiday gatherings could threaten the ability to care for everyone.

“You know, my tendency is to start to think the sky is rosy and things are kind of getting back to normal and I think all of us want that so badly that it’s easy to get lulled into this sense that COVID-19 is over,” said Dr. Pothof 

Dr. Pothoff said when he is in the emergency department, it’s not just full beds that he is seeing. He sees people who are sick, many of whose chief complaints are of COVID-19.

“That look in someone’s eyes when you tell them I’m sorry you have COVID-19,” Dr. Pothoff said. “I don’t want to see that look anymore.”

In order to “hold the line,” UW Health is making these recommendations for the holiday season:

  • Plan for video calls or shared meals over video visits
  • Have a virtual game night
  • Send holiday cards, gifts or baked goods
  • Give friends and family a call on the phone.

“There is that light at the end of the tunnel and we are heading towards it as fast as we can.,” Dr. Pothof said. “But we are not quite there yet. We need to hold the line for just a few more months.”

It’s also recommended to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Capt. Danielle Craig, a registered nurse, was deployed by the Dept. of Defense to Marshfield...
Dept. of Defense deploys dozens, brings ‘reprieve and rest’ to Wis. hospitals
BBB provides tips on avoiding gift card scams
UW Madison’s Wisconsin Singers share holiday spirit in online performances
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one...
AG Kaul joins coalition to push ATF to regulate ‘ghost guns’