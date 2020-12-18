Health officials see light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but still more to do

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the weight of quarantine fatigue, here’s something that may help you get through another virtual holiday. This could be our last one, according to Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health’s Chief Quality Officer.

However, for this to happen, he said we have to follow one more round of strict guidelines.

What is making this possible? He said since we didn’t see a big surge in cases in Wisconsin after Thanksgiving, he said we now know that “people have it in them and we’re just hopeful they can do it one more time. We are so close, but not quite there yet.”

One of his worries is there have been so many positive developments recently in the fight against COVID-19, that some may let their guards down too early. He said while cases are dropping and the vaccine is encouraging news, hospitals are still very full right now and an uptick in cases from holiday gatherings could threaten the ability to care for everyone.

“You know, my tendency is to start to think the sky is rosy and things are kind of getting back to normal and I think all of us want that so badly that it’s easy to get lulled into this sense that COVID-19 is over,” said Dr. Pothof

Dr. Pothoff said when he is in the emergency department, it’s not just full beds that he is seeing. He sees people who are sick, many of whose chief complaints are of COVID-19.

“That look in someone’s eyes when you tell them I’m sorry you have COVID-19,” Dr. Pothoff said. “I don’t want to see that look anymore.”

In order to “hold the line,” UW Health is making these recommendations for the holiday season:

Plan for video calls or shared meals over video visits

Have a virtual game night

Send holiday cards, gifts or baked goods

Give friends and family a call on the phone.

“There is that light at the end of the tunnel and we are heading towards it as fast as we can.,” Dr. Pothof said. “But we are not quite there yet. We need to hold the line for just a few more months.”

It’s also recommended to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

