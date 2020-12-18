Advertisement

“I didn’t want my sister to die” 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire

According to Nicole Davidson, her 7-year-old son Eli helped make sure their 22-month-old daughter made it out of the burning home safely.
By Erica Lunsford and Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Tazewell family is thankful to be alive and safe after a fire completely destroyed their home Tuesday night.

According to Nicole Davidson, her 7-year-old son Eli helped make sure their 22-month-old daughter made it out of the burning home safely.

Davidson said something woke her in the middle of the night before she realized there was smoke and flames in the house. She and her husband Chris are former firefighters and immediately jumped into action.

“He grabbed the fire extinguisher trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were closest to the fire,” says Davidson.

Davidson said flames in the living room prevented her from reaching the bedroom where her 22-month-old daughter was sleeping.

Once the parents and two kids made it safely outside, Davidson said her husband gave Eli a boost so that he could enter the baby’s bedroom through a window. Even though he said he was scared, he went into the bedroom and grabbed the baby from her crib, handing her out the window safely.

“Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad’. And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die’,” says Eli.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home was a total loss. The family is now staying with a family member who lives nearby.

South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the fire along with several other nearby departments.

Investigators have not determined an official cause, but an electrical fire is suspected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Makela Humke, out of girls Troop 7070 in Portage, Wisconsin, is the first female Eagle Scout to...
South Central Wis. female Eagle Scout joins inaugural national female class
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Classic Christmas movie scenes on display in Janesville
Classic Christmas movie scenes on display in Janesville
UW Health doctor says this may be last holiday alone
UW Health doctor says this may be last holiday alone