Light Rain/Snow for Tonight; Getting Cold for the Holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds rolled back in across southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon. Highs topped out near freezing in Madison, but will remain slightly above average through the middle of next week. After a light drizzle/snow flurry tonight, our next big system arrives next Wednesday. Plenty of cold air surges in behind it - just in time for the holiday.

High-pressure dominates over the eastern seaboard - in the wake of a major Nor’easter. Southerly winds have brought in warmer air behind it - allowing highs to climb into the middle 30′s outside of southern Wisconsin’s snow pack. An upper-level disturbance along with a weak, surface cold front will drop through Wisconsin tonight. Since there isn’t much moisture, a light drizzle mixes with a few light flurries. Accumulations will be minor - as much as a dusting to half an inch. Watch for a few slick spots on the roadways.

The rain/snow mix wraps up tomorrow afternoon, but cloud cover remains. Highs stay in the mid 30′s for Sunday under a partly sunny sky. The sun may break out a few times on Sunday afternoon. The work week gets off to a warmer start - albeit with a few flurries. An upper-level wave drops into the Badger State on Monday. Sunshine returns on Tuesday before a weather system develops in the northern Plains and swings through the Great Lakes. As of now, precipitation chances remain low since the center of the system passes to our north.

One thing is looking more and more clear - colder air drops in with the system. Highs may only top out in the teens with lows in the single digits for the holiday.

