Local organization hosts virtual art festivals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

The non-profit LunART switched gears by hosting events virtually, after the coronavirus forced the postponement of all 2020 events.

The organization hosted the Human Family virtual festival in October, using performance work from artists around the area, combining the pieces virtually for a two-day event. The project allowed for artists to show their work to an audience, and for many, it was the first time such an opportunity in months. LunART assisted artists with technical help and offered a photographer to help film the work. With no audience to feed off, the performance artists needed to change the way they showed their creativity and work, but the chance to perform for an audience was more than enough motivation to adapt to the new platform.

“A lot of artists told us that this restored their hope and their creative energy and it was absolutely needed, we didn’t perform we weren’t on stage we didn’t see people in months,” said Iva Urgcic, on of the LunART organizers and performing artists. “This brought some of that excitement and a thing to look forward to.”

The festival went so well, the non-profit is talking another virtual show. The Youth Art Celebration is accepting pieces from 2nd-12th grade artists, celebrating the work of girls around the area. The virtual show will occur February 1st. To see that show or the Human Family Virtual Festival, you can go onto the LunArt website.

