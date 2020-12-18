Madison senior living facility asks for virtual Christmas carols from kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What better way to spread holiday cheer, than singing loud for all to hear? A Madison senior living facility is focusing on caroling instead of COVID and they want local kids to be a part of it!

Little voices, packed with holiday cheer, are just what residents at Wickshire Senior Living need after months of isolation due to COVID-19.

The 45 resident facility has had just one COVID-19 case in the last 8 months. Officials there feel fortunate for that, but acknowledge that this time in quarantine has been difficult for their seniors.

“So right now we’re not allowing any visitors in. Family members can’t see their loved ones. But we have Facebook portals and iPads so they can visit at any given time,” says Sira Nsibirwa, the Executive Director at Wickshire Senior Living.

Carolers can’t come inside this year, so the facility is inviting kids to sing these seniors a song virtually. Submissions have already started to come online.

“Residents love it. I even had my own daughter sing for the residents. It just puts a smile on their face under the conditions that we’re in,” says Nsibirwa.

It’s called “Sing Us a Song”. It’s an idea that blossomed from the notion that music has the power to connect and heal. During a time when traditions can’t continue, Nsibirwa says these small gestures make a big difference in each resident’s day.

“It’s really been amazing to see the expressions on their faces just opening the iPad and watching somebody sing,” says Nsibirwa.

