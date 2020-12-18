Advertisement

Madison senior living facility asks for virtual Christmas carols from kids

Ryder (10) & Chase (5) sing a song for seniors
Ryder (10) & Chase (5) sing a song for seniors(Wickshire Senior Living)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What better way to spread holiday cheer, than singing loud for all to hear? A Madison senior living facility is focusing on caroling instead of COVID and they want local kids to be a part of it!

Little voices, packed with holiday cheer, are just what residents at Wickshire Senior Living need after months of isolation due to COVID-19.

The 45 resident facility has had just one COVID-19 case in the last 8 months. Officials there feel fortunate for that, but acknowledge that this time in quarantine has been difficult for their seniors.

“So right now we’re not allowing any visitors in. Family members can’t see their loved ones. But we have Facebook portals and iPads so they can visit at any given time,” says Sira Nsibirwa, the Executive Director at Wickshire Senior Living.

Carolers can’t come inside this year, so the facility is inviting kids to sing these seniors a song virtually. Submissions have already started to come online.

“Residents love it. I even had my own daughter sing for the residents. It just puts a smile on their face under the conditions that we’re in,” says Nsibirwa.

It’s called “Sing Us a Song”. It’s an idea that blossomed from the notion that music has the power to connect and heal. During a time when traditions can’t continue, Nsibirwa says these small gestures make a big difference in each resident’s day.

“It’s really been amazing to see the expressions on their faces just opening the iPad and watching somebody sing,” says Nsibirwa.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%
Morris Ramen chef prepares meals for Cook It Forward campaign.
City of Madison forms fund to address food insecurity, access
60 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday
Ice rescue at Tenney Park Lagoon in January 2019.
The ice isn’t safe yet, officials warn