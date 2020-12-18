NBC15 Sounds of the Season tradition continues amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Sounds of the Season is WMTV’s annual gift to our local community during the Holiday Season, and the annual tradition continues despite the current global pandemic.

In 2020, the hour-long, commercial-free special will feature past performances and one new virtual choir.

The special features 13 area high school music ensembles performing music that captures the spirit of the holiday.

This will be the eighth year that choirs have graced Wisconsin with the Sounds of the Season.

It’s hosted by NBC15 News Anchors John Stofflet and Amy Pflugshaupt, and airs in place of NBC15 News at 10 on Christmas Eve, and again at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day in place of NBC15′s The Morning Show.

Here are the full list groups:

Verona (Choir): “Shalom” (2018)

Mount Horeb (Orchestra) “Patapan” Band arrangement by Robert Longfield (2018)

Stoughton (Choir) “Caroling, Caroling” by Alfred Burt (2017), “Past Three O’Clock” arr Charles Wood (2016)

Sauk Prairie (Choir) “Once Upon A Christmas: A Christmas Cantata” - Yollek & Garvin (2015)

Sun Prairie (Choir) Good King Wenceslas” (2017)

Monona Grove (Choir) “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (2018)

Edgerton (Choir) “Here We Come A-Caroling” arr. Josh Sparkman (2019)

Janesville Craig (Choir) “Go Tell It On The Mountain” arr. Kirby Shaw (2017)

Middleton “The Nutcracker Suite” (2019)

Beloit “White Christmas” arranged by Victor Goines (2019)

Oregon “Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24” (2019)

Waunakee “Have Yourself A Mery Little Christmas” (NEW 2020)

Evansville “Deck the Halls”, “Fum, Fum, Fum” (2019)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.