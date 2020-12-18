Advertisement

LIVE: Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine at White House

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - Vice President Mike Pence got the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, hailing it as a “medical miracle.”

He will soon to be followed by members of Congress.

Pence and his wife Karen received their vaccinations at the White House, followed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on live television.

Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced they will get the vaccine within days.

All members of Congress are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the orders of the capitol attending physician.

According to protocol, representatives and senators are considered to be part of essential operations for the continuity of the government, but they will have to make an appointment first.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination early next week.

President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get it until it’s recommended by doctors.

The White House medical team said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his hospital stay.

We are continuing to see a widespread increase in rates of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Looking at the number of...

Posted by CDC on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

