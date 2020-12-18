Advertisement

Republicans block tougher enforcement of PFAS chemicals

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have blocked the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from enforcing some new regulations designed to keep some PFAS chemicals out of the environment.

The Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee on Friday voted 6-4 along party lines to strip key language from a newly-adopted rule limiting the use of firefighting foam containing the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Democrats accused the committee of “neutering” the state’s first law aimed at curbing PFAS contamination.

But the committee’s Republican leaders agreed with industry groups who argued the DNR overstepped its authority.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Community members in McFarland host a rally following the death of George Floyd.
Village of McFarland forms committee aimed at addressing racial justice issues
TPD investigates Tuesday evening shooting
Sun Prairie Police arrest suspects accused of shooting incident between two cars
Shon Barnes
Madison PFC selects Dr. Shon Barnes as next police chief
Records show Foxconn, Wisconsin nearing agreement