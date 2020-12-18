Silver Alert issued for Naperville man believed to be in Wisconsin

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Naperville man who has not been seen since early Thursday afternoon after authorities received information Friday morning that he likely had crossed into Wisconsin, according to the state Dept. of Justice.

According to the Naperville Police Dept., a family member reported Claude Rousseau reported him missing Thursday around 6:20 p.m. She told investigators that Rousseau got lost while driving to her Sugar Grove home a little more than four hours earlier. At approximately 1:45 p.m., he told her over the phone that he was near a Jewel grocery store in Crest Hill and the two have not been in contact since then.

Crest Hill police officers were unable to find him in the city. A Silver Alert was issued in Illinois, asking drivers to be on the lookout for his brown four-door Buick Lacrosse, with the Illinois plate no. CR345, and it was extended to Wisconsin shortly after noon Thursday.

Rousseau is described as a black man, standing 5′9″ tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police were unable to say what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Naperville Police Dept. at 630-420-6666.

Posted by Naperville Police Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

