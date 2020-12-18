Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Naperville man believed to be in Wisconsin

Claude Rousseau, 77, has been heard from since early Thursday afternoon
Claude Rousseau
Claude Rousseau(Naperville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Naperville man who has not been seen since early Thursday afternoon after authorities received information Friday morning that he likely had crossed into Wisconsin, according to the state Dept. of Justice.

According to the Naperville Police Dept., a family member reported Claude Rousseau reported him missing Thursday around 6:20 p.m. She told investigators that Rousseau got lost while driving to her Sugar Grove home a little more than four hours earlier. At approximately 1:45 p.m., he told her over the phone that he was near a Jewel grocery store in Crest Hill and the two have not been in contact since then.

Crest Hill police officers were unable to find him in the city. A Silver Alert was issued in Illinois, asking drivers to be on the lookout for his brown four-door Buick Lacrosse, with the Illinois plate no. CR345, and it was extended to Wisconsin shortly after noon Thursday.

Rousseau is described as a black man, standing 5′9″ tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police were unable to say what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Naperville Police Dept. at 630-420-6666.

MISSING PERSON: Naperville Police Search for Missing Naperville Man Last Heard From in Crest Hill At approximately 6:20...

Posted by Naperville Police Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Ice rescue at Tenney Park Lagoon in January 2019.
The ice isn’t safe yet, officials warn
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin rolling out Apple and Google’s contact tracing app
Irene Alexander takes a tour of her newly-remodeled home on Dec. 18, 2020.
Anisa Scott’s great-grandmother gets to see remodeled home after community makeover
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Bald eagle offers special moment for investigators investigating 115th Fighter Wing crash