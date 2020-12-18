Solar project at Dane County Airport provides locally generated clean energy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A solar array at the Dane County Regional Airport is now delivering locally generated, sustainable energy to Madison Gas and Electric’s (MGE) distribution system.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and and MGE made the announcement Friday. The 9-megawatt solar array will generate enough carbon-free electricity to provide Dane County with an estimated 40% of the energy used by all County-owned facilities, according to officials.

The solar array is said to be the largest in Dane County and the largest installation built for a single customer in Wisconsin.

