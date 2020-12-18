Advertisement

South Central Wis. female Eagle Scout joins inaugural national female class

Makela Humke, out of girls Troop 7070 in Portage, Wisconsin, is the first female Eagle Scout to...
Makela Humke, out of girls Troop 7070 in Portage, Wisconsin, is the first female Eagle Scout to represent the Glacier’s Edge Council and is accompanied by other female Eagles in becoming a part of the National inaugural female Eagle Scout class.(Glacier’s Edge Council, BSA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first female Eagle Scout to represent South Central Wisconsin will join the inaugural female Eagle Scout class along with other female Eagles nationwide.

Makela Humke is a member of Troop 7070 in Portage and will be the first female Eagle Scout representative from the Glacier’s Edge Council in the class.

“Scouting has been ingrained in my everyday morals since I was young,” Makela explained. According to a news release, Makala said she spent time at the Crystal Lake Scout Reservation every summer since she was one-year-old.

“My years on camp staff will be one of my favorite memories growing up,” she said in her Eagle Scout application essay.

The Council explained that her Eagle Scout project involved creating a gaga ball pit, renovating a special needs accessible sandbox and building a toy box for Rusch Elementary School in Portage.

The Glacier’s Edge Council noted that Makela was adopted from China when she was 11-months-old and grew up in Stanley, Wisconsin. Both of her parents served as advisors for a Venturing crew for people with disabilities. When Makela was 14, her family moved to Portage and she established Venturing Crew 70 and became the first Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 7070.

“Scouting has opened up so many doors for me throughout my life,” she said. “Having the opportunity to become an Eagle Scout was an unexpected gift that I will always treasure.”

Other than serving on the camp staff, the Council noted that Makela participated in high school tennis, choir, cheerleading and track and field.

Makela was inducted into Order of the Arrow in 2019 and became a Brotherhood member in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Classic Christmas movie scenes on display in Janesville
Classic Christmas movie scenes on display in Janesville
UW Health doctor says this may be last holiday alone
UW Health doctor says this may be last holiday alone
New Tazewell fire destroys home
“I didn’t want my sister to die” 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire