Sun Prairie Police arrest suspects accused of shooting incident between two cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department has arrested two suspects accused of a shooting between two vehicles earlier in the month.

Sun Prairie Police announced that they located 19-year-old Trenton Holston on Monday with help from the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service at the Kwik Trip on West Broadway in Madison. According to a news release, police also collected a handgun and marijuana during the arrest.

Holston was taken to the Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of first degree attempted homicide, two counts of first degree reckless endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Sun Prairie Police Department arrested the second suspect, a 16-year-old male, during a four hour search warrant on Friday. Officials arrested the 16-year-old and took him to Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of first degree attempted homicide and two counts of first degree reckless endangering safety.

SPPD was assisted by the Madison Police Department SWAT, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Dane County Tactical Response Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The shooting incident occurred on Dec. 9 when three vehicles were damaged after being struck by bullets. Sun Prairie Police called this incident a “targeted shooting” between two cars.

SPPD responded to the call of multiple shots fired around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive.

Officials noted that initial investigation shows that this “targeted shooting” was between occupants of two vehicles, one being a dark colored sedan and the other was a Nissan Pathfinder.

SPD continued, saying the Pathfinder received damage from bullet rounds and the vehicle has been seized by the police department. The dark colored sedan fled the scene, police said.

Sun Prairie Police say that rounds also struck two other vehicles who were not involved in the incident, which appears to be a targeted shooting. A Sun Prairie taxicab was parked in a parking lot of a BP gas station at 1705 West Main Street. There were two people in the cab, but they were not hit by any of the bullets.

The second vehicle hit by gunfire was a gray Honda Pilot with two people inside. The Pilot had its back window shot out while it drove westbound on West Main Street, SPD continued, just west of the BP gas station. Neither of the occupants of the Pilot were injured or hit by any stray bullets.

Police also noted that one bullet round struck the BP gas station building.

Sun Prairie officials said they had not received any reports of injuries to the occupants of the two vehicles involved, or anyone else.

