The ice isn’t safe yet, officials warn

Several people fell through the ice Friday morning alone
Ice rescue at Tenney Park Lagoon in January 2019.
Ice rescue at Tenney Park Lagoon in January 2019.(Madison Parks)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Parks are warning people that it is still dangerous to go out onto the ice right now.

On Friday morning alone, Dane Co. deputies along with fire and rescue crews responded to three calls of people falling through the ice.

Another ice fisherman angling in Mudd Lake also fell through, the sheriff’s office recounted. While he managed to pull himself out of the freezing water, all of his fishing gear was lost.

Madison Parks points out all ice rinks and lagoons are closed.

Saying the ice is not stable or safe, the agency urged everyone not to skate, walk, or otherwise go out onto the rinks or lagoons until they are officially open.

It explained park staff are checking ice depths and posting the data on its website.

“It’s understandable that people are anxious to get outside and enjoy winter activities, but safety needs to be the top priority,” the sheriff’s office said Friday in statement.

It also reminded everyone that ice is never 100 percent safe. So, if you do go out on it, you should wear a life jacket and make sure a friend or family member knows where you are.

All ice rinks and lagoons are currently closed. Ice may look frozen, however, it is not stable, not consistent, and not...

Posted by Madison Parks on Friday, December 18, 2020

