USPS delay may cause late delivery of Janesville property tax bills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Janesville residents may receive their property tax bill late this year due to nationwide delays with the United States Postal Service.

According to a news release, USPS is experiencing major delays in mail delivery due to historically high demand, the winter weather and COVID-19.

The City of Janesville noted Friday that property owners can access their tax bills online if they wish.

The City sent out over 26,000 tax bills earlier this month to jurisdictions that include the city, county and school districts.

