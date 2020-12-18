UW Madison’s Wisconsin Singers share holiday spirit in online performances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin- Madison singing troupe are sharing the spirit of the holidays virtually this year by posting their productions online.

Wisconsin Singers are posting renditions of their favorite holiday songs everyday until Christmas for the community to enjoy, according to a news release.

The singing troupe noted that they have followed health guidelines from UW Madison and Dane County by recording their music individually. Then, students mix their vocal, instrumental and choreograph performances together into video productions with other students.

The community can watch the videos by following Wisconsin Singers on Facebook and Instagram, as well as visiting their YouTube page.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.