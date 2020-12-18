Advertisement

Village of McFarland forms committee aimed at addressing racial justice issues

The movement within the community began by hosting a rally and passing a resolution.
Community members in McFarland host a rally following the death of George Floyd.
Community members in McFarland host a rally following the death of George Floyd.(John Maniaci)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
McFarland Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Equity Project is a grassroots racial justice organization that works to address racial inequities, seek justice by promoting anti-racist policies and practices, and create and maintaining an inclusive and welcoming environment within the Village of McFarland.

Laetitia Hollard is a McFarland High School senior and part of the McFarland Equity Project.

She says this movement started with a rally in the summer months following the death of George Floyd and the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests that began across the country.

“When I saw that happen and felt that pain, I knew I couldn’t sit idly by and watch all of that happen,” said Laetitia Hollard. “I knew that wasn’t right and I knew that had to change.”

She drafted a resolution addressing her want to see change which the village board condemned earlier this year. It includes the formation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee which will provide feedback to board members on major decisions. The DEI Committee will begin working listening in and giving input starting in January.

Sean Chisom is one of the committee members who will weigh in on the selection of a new police chief. He says he is feeling more connected to his community after getting involved and voicing his opinion.

“You actually learn that people here do care and want to make a difference and sometimes you just need the resources and they just need to be easily be able to find the resources,” Chisom said.

The group recently launched a website to act as a resource and guide for the work being done at the village level.

The McFarland Equity Project is working to make sure there is representation within the community and education. Some of this also includes working with local libraries to ensure there are materials by authors of color.

“We’re working really hard honestly to get all these dreams from June passed,” said Hollard. “We’re making a system that represents everyone which is really beautiful.”

