Walking Iron County Park is getting a massive expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Walking Iron County Park and Wildlife Area is about to get much bigger. Dane Co. plans to buy approximately 174 acres of land in the Town of Mazomanie to expand the park and offer more outdoor recreational opportunities.

Co. Executive Joe Parisi explained the park has seen a 25 percent increase in attendance over the past seven months, which he argued showed how important spaces like those are during a pandemic.

“Many retreat to the outdoors to relax and explore Dane County’s natural resources. By expanding access and opportunities to Walking Iron County Park and Wildlife Area, we hope to help even more residents find ways to connect with nature and experience new outdoor activities,” he continued.

County officials expect all of that new land, which contains croplands, woods, and wetlands, will allow them to build a new corridor connecting the Village of Mazomanie parkland to county lands. It also expects to be better able to manage its snowmobile trail.

Marsh Creek runs through the northern portion of the property while Black Earth Creek nips the other end.

The 174 new acres will be added to the 288 acres that already make up the park and offer hiking and equestrian trails.

Walking Iron County Park and Wildlife Area is expanding after Dane Co. announced 174 acre purchase. (Dane Co.)

