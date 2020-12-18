Advertisement

WisDOT to launch Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over(KFYR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol will work in greater numbers for longer hours starting Friday to watch for impaired drivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted that the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign will start Friday and will continue through New Year’s Day.

According to a news release, the number of fatal crashes in Wisconsin involving an impaired driver have increased by 23% in 2020. State patrol explained that this follows several years of declining numbers.

WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson says this is a nationwide trend.

“We need all drivers to make smart, responsible decisions and make this a safe holiday season,” Thompson said.

The department also noted that Wisconsin and other states are seeing a growing challenge with drivers who are impaired by prescription drugs or illegal narcotics.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Latest News

Heritage Tavern
Nearly half of Wisconsin restaurants consider shutting down, local chefs call on community for help
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Dept. of Defense deploys medical staff to Beaver Dam
Dept. of Defense deploys medical staff to Beaver Dam
Local chefs call on community for help
Local chefs call on community for help