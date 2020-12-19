Advertisement

16 non-profits that serve veterans granted over $600,000

American flag
American flag(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $600,000 was awarded to 16 non-profits that provide services to veterans, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar announced Friday.

Each of the 16 grant recipients provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training and other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families, according to a news release.

Gov. Tony Evers noted that while this is a difficult year for everyone, it is critical to support veterans and their families at this time.

“Our veteran community in Wisconsin is at its best when organizations work together to provide care and assistance to our nation’s heroes,” he said.

One of the recipients of the award is Rock Valley Community Programs in Janesville, which was given $5,000 to provide rehabilitation and repair of 12 veterans housing apartments.

The WDVA has awarded over $1 million in funding to organizations since starting the grant program in 2015. An additional $770,000 has been given to non-profits that provide business assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve their employment outcomes.

Here is the full list of non-profit grant recipients:

  • C.O.T.S., Inc., (Appleton)- $25,000
  • Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., (Marshfield)- $25,000
  • Fox Valley Veterans Council, Inc., (Appleton)- $25,000
  • Heroes for Healthcare, Inc., (West Allis)- $25,000
  • HorseSense, Inc., (La Crosse)- $25,000
  • Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (West Allis)- $25,000
  • New Community Shelter, Inc., (Green Bay)- $5,000
  • Rock Valley Community Programs, Inc., (Janesville)- $5,000
  • Trinity Equestrian Center Kids Kamp, Inc., (Eau Claire)- $25,000
  • United Service Organizations (USO) Wisconsin (Milwaukee)- $25,000
  • Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Foundation, Inc., (Milwaukee)- $25,000
  • Wisconsin Veterans Network, Inc., (West Allis)- $15,000

Here is the list of entrepreneurship grant recipients:

  • Fox Valley Technical College Foundation, Inc., (Appleton)- $99,940
  • Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc., (Green Bay)- $75,000
  • Wisconsin Hero Outdoors (Pewaukee)- $96,000
  • Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Inc., (Milwaukee)- $100,000.00

