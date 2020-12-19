Badgers shoot Louisville out of the gym in 85-48 win
Wisconsin hit 16 from deep to improve to 6-1 on the year heading into Big Ten play
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers looked as sharp as their new alternate uniforms in the teams final game before starting Big Ten play.
Hosting No, 23 Louisville in a rescheduled Big Ten-ACC showdown, No. 12 Wisconsin shot 64% from three with five different Badgers making two or more shots from deep in the 37 point win.
Micah Potter led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 7-13 from the floor while also pulling down 7 rebounds. Aleem Ford finish with 12 points shooting 5-10 while Brad Davison had 10 points on three makes from deep. Trevor Anderson was the Badgers fourth double digit scorer providing 11 points off the UW bench.
Wisconsin was sparked by D’Mitrik Trice who hit his first three and only attempts from three to open up a 12-4 lead. The Badgers would eventually go on 25-4 run to start the game.
Wisconsin tips Big Ten play on Tuesday when they host Nebraska for a 6 PM tip.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.