Community leaders react to Madison police chief hiring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local community groups were the selection of of Dr. Shon Barnes as Madison’s next police chief, but some were not happy with the process it took to get there.

“We as an organization, are very pleased with this decision, said Rev. David Heart. Hart is the president of Dane County Blacks for Political and Social Action.

He believes Dr. Shon Barnes is the best choice to lead the city.

“Not only is he from the Midwest, but he certainly has a track record for being able to pull departments together and work with diverse populations,” said Hart.

The commission has hosted online conversations as part of the hiring process over the past year. Barnes was one of four finalist named on Dec. 4 and final interviews were conducted on Dec.8. Interviews were then released to the public the next day.

Freedom Inc. In Madison disagreed with the process in choosing the police chief.

“We’re really disappointed with the process to get the new poice chief,” said Mahnker Dahnweih, who is a coordinator with the organization.

Freedom Inc. officials said there should have been a stronger emphasis on public input in the final decision than there was and hopes the new chief prioritizes putting resources back into the community.

The groups did agree that the chief has a lot of work ahead of him.

