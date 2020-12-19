Advertisement

Community leaders react to Madison police chief hiring

By Tajma Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local community groups were the selection of of Dr. Shon Barnes as Madison’s next police chief, but some were not happy with the process it took to get there.

“We as an organization, are very pleased with this decision, said Rev. David Heart. Hart is the president of Dane County Blacks for Political and Social Action.

He believes Dr. Shon Barnes is the best choice to lead the city.

“Not only is he from the Midwest, but he certainly has a track record for being able to pull departments together and work with diverse populations,” said Hart.

The commission has hosted online conversations as part of the hiring process over the past year. Barnes was one of four finalist named on Dec. 4 and final interviews were conducted on Dec.8. Interviews were then released to the public the next day.

Freedom Inc. In Madison disagreed with the process in choosing the police chief.

“We’re really disappointed with the process to get the new poice chief,” said Mahnker Dahnweih, who is a coordinator with the organization.

Freedom Inc. officials said there should have been a stronger emphasis on public input in the final decision than there was and hopes the new chief prioritizes putting resources back into the community.

The groups did agree that the chief has a lot of work ahead of him.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Community leaders share reaction after new Madison police chief selected
Community leaders share reaction after new Madison police chief selected
The Philip and Margaret Gray House (Madison, Dane County)
New Glarus buildings, Madison home placed on State Register of Historic Places
USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and...
USPS encourages holiday generosity through Operation Santa program
Mega Millions jackpot set at $310 million, Powerball at $304 million