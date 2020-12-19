Illinois hires Bielema as coach to lift struggling program

Bret Bielema is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois. The Illini hired the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach, hoping he can turn around a program with nine straight losing seasons.

Bielema is 97-58 in 12 years at Wisconsin and Arkanas. He went 68-24 with the Badgers from 2006 to 2012 before leaving to coach the Razorbacks.

He finished with a 29-34 mark at Arkansas and was fired in November 2017. Bielema has been coaching in the NFL since.

