Judge gives Milwaukee’s ousted police chief job back

MILWAUKEE - A judge has given Milwaukee’s ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief.

Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported. After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review. Morales sought $625,000 in damages from the city. It’s unclear what happens next.

The judge reversed the decision to demote Morales to captain but did not give further instructions. Morales’ attorney Franklyn Gimbel told the newspaper that they would be “exploring carrying out the judge’s ruling.”

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)