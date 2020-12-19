Advertisement

Light wintry mix Saturday morning

Any chance for a flurry or drizzle will come to an end Saturday afternoon.
By James Parish
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes or rain drops this morning. A wintry mix of light snow and drizzle has developed ahead of a cold front Saturday morning. Luckily, temperatures are near or just above freezing across southern Wisconsin, so most of the roads are just wet. However, slick spots are possible where temperatures could have dropped below freezing. With a light wintry mix possible, it’s good idea to give yourself some extra time this morning and to not be in a hurry.

This afternoon is going to be cloudy and not very cold, at least for this time of year. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Any chance for a snow flurry or drizzle will likely end before lunchtime today. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday's Planner
Saturday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and colder. Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from the upper teens to the mid 20s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend. We should see a little sunshine, especially by midday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

A clipper system will drop from northwest to southeast across Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning, and bring in a decent chance of snow showers. Right now, it looks like most places will just see a dusting of snow through Monday morning. Some spots could see up to an inch. Even though only light snowfall accumulations are expected, the snow could impact the morning the commute. Any chance for rain/snow will come to an end Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Light snow Sunday night - Monday
Next Big Weather Maker - Light snow Sunday night - Monday(WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday should be a mostly sunny and quiet day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.

A strong storm system and cold front could impact the area towards midweek. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday through Thursday, but there are still a lot of details that need to be ironed out with this system.

Forecast Map - Arctic blast the end of next week
Forecast Map - Arctic blast the end of next week(WMTV NBC15)

Our first blast of Arctic air looks like it will arrive just ahead of Christmas Day. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the teens. Santa will have to bundle up Christmas Eve night as temperatures will tumble into the single-digits.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

A light drizzle mixed with a few flurries are possible tonight. No major accumulations are...
Light Rain/Snow for Tonight; Getting Cold for the Holiday
Light snow will be likely overnight tonight. Most of the accumulation will be between midnight...
A Little Snow Overnight, Some Weekend Sunshine
A few light snow flurries/drizzle are possible tomorrow night into Saturday.
Slick Spots: Light Flurries/Drizzle Fri. Night-Sat.
With clouds and near freezing high temperatures over the past several days, there has been...
More Clouds Today, Some Sunshine Returns Tomorrow