Light wintry mix Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes or rain drops this morning. A wintry mix of light snow and drizzle has developed ahead of a cold front Saturday morning. Luckily, temperatures are near or just above freezing across southern Wisconsin, so most of the roads are just wet. However, slick spots are possible where temperatures could have dropped below freezing. With a light wintry mix possible, it’s good idea to give yourself some extra time this morning and to not be in a hurry.

This afternoon is going to be cloudy and not very cold, at least for this time of year. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Any chance for a snow flurry or drizzle will likely end before lunchtime today. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and colder. Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from the upper teens to the mid 20s.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend. We should see a little sunshine, especially by midday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

A clipper system will drop from northwest to southeast across Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning, and bring in a decent chance of snow showers. Right now, it looks like most places will just see a dusting of snow through Monday morning. Some spots could see up to an inch. Even though only light snowfall accumulations are expected, the snow could impact the morning the commute. Any chance for rain/snow will come to an end Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Light snow Sunday night - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday should be a mostly sunny and quiet day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.

A strong storm system and cold front could impact the area towards midweek. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday through Thursday, but there are still a lot of details that need to be ironed out with this system.

Forecast Map - Arctic blast the end of next week (WMTV NBC15)

Our first blast of Arctic air looks like it will arrive just ahead of Christmas Day. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the teens. Santa will have to bundle up Christmas Eve night as temperatures will tumble into the single-digits.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

