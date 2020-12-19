Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot set at $310 million, Powerball at $304 million

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mega Millions jackpot is set at $310 million on Friday and the Powerball jackpot is at $304 million.

Kailey Bender from the Wisconsin Lottery said either of these jackpots would be a life-changing gift for the holidays and Wisconsin has been a lucky state in the past.

“After two Menomonie-area friends in northwest Wisconsin claimed a $22 Million Powerball jackpot this summer, Wisconsin now has 18 Powerball jackpot wins since Wisconsin debuted the game in 1992,” said Bender.

Bender also noted that Wisconsin is now tied for fourth place on the all-time list of most frequently winning Powerball states.

This Powerball jackpot is also the highest it has been since January.

Players can visit any authorized Lottery retailer to purchase a ticket.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and...
USPS encourages holiday generosity through Operation Santa program
.
MPD: Man ‘distraught’ after stranger follows him home, kicks in apartment door
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Community members in McFarland host a rally following the death of George Floyd.
Village of McFarland forms committee aimed at addressing racial justice issues