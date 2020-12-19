Advertisement

MPD: Bullet fired after fight downtown

Police are investigating after a shots fired call on W Gilman Street.
Police were unable to locate either the victims or the suspect and are reviewing video evidence.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after an incident on W Gilman Street led to a single gunshot being fired. According to MPD, officers were dispatched just after 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call near State Street and Peace Park.

Investigators believe that a Black male wearing a yellow jacket went up to two occupied cars. Police say the suspect began to attack the passenger of a gray sedan and then began attacking the female driver of a red sedan.

Authorities believe this fight continued until a shot was fired. Officers found a single casing on scene near where the attack occured and an unspent bullet located in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

