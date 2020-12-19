MPD: Bullet fired after fight downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after an incident on W Gilman Street led to a single gunshot being fired. According to MPD, officers were dispatched just after 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call near State Street and Peace Park.

Investigators believe that a Black male wearing a yellow jacket went up to two occupied cars. Police say the suspect began to attack the passenger of a gray sedan and then began attacking the female driver of a red sedan.

Authorities believe this fight continued until a shot was fired. Officers found a single casing on scene near where the attack occured and an unspent bullet located in the area.

Police were unable to locate either the victims or the suspect and are reviewing video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.