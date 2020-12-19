MPD: Man ‘distraught’ after stranger follows him home, kicks in apartment door

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a Packers Avenue resident was ‘visibly distraught’ after a stranger followed him home to his apartment and kicked in his door, repeatedly asking for money.

The incident occurred at the 2000 block of Packers Avenue Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old victim told police the stranger followed him home from North Transfer Point, 1213 Huxley Street, asking for money along the way. The resident told the stranger to go away but was ignored.

Once the resident arrived at his apartment, the stranger wanted to come inside. The resident was able to lock the door and keep the stranger out until the door was kicked in. As the resident called police, the “would-be intruder” fled the residence.

With the help of a detailed description, police were able to identify the suspect in the 1900 block of Manley Street as 37-year-old George R. Staisil. Police say Staisil attempted to run, but police tracked him down.

Staisil allegedly struggled with the officers, threatening to disarm one and injure others. He was ultimately taken to the Dane County Jail on several tentative charges.

