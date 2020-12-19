Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired outside bowling alley

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after 52 shell casings were found in the parking lot of Schwoeger’s Park Towne Lanes.

Police received multiple calls around 11:00 p.m. on Friday night about shots fired in the area of Grand Canyon Drive.

Officers discovered 35 handgun casings and 17 rifle rounds. Four cars were also found with damage from the bullets.

Police spoke with the owners of Schwoegler’s and witnesses on scene.

According to an MPD incident report, no one was reported as struck by the gunfire and no victims showed up to any local hospitals.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

