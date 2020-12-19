Snow Flurries return Monday; Still Looking at a Chilly Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low stratus clouds linger over Madison and all south-central Wisconsin in the wake of this morning’s cold front. Temperatures will fall back into the 20′s overnight, but the fall is tempered by the presence of clouds. Some sunshine may sneak in tomorrow afternoon as highs return into the lower and mid 30′s.

A weather system drops through Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday. Flurries begin tomorrow night and continue into Monday morning. Models suggest amounts from a dusting to just under an inch. Higher totals are more likely for northern Wisconsin. Daytime temperatures will climb above freezing on Monday - so most of what falls will melt.

High-pressure moves in for Tuesday - expect a mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 30′s. Clouds roll back in on Wednesday - along with another weather system. Long-term models still differ on the exact placement of the system. If the center of the Low travels north of Madison, then most of the area gets rain - drastically reducing any snowfall totals. If the center drops farther south, expect more snow.

Either way, there are still strong signals for a blast of cold air on the backside of that system. Lows fall into the single digits Christmas morning with highs only making it into the teens and lower 20′s across the holiday. Make sure the heavy coats are ready!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.