Advertisement

Snow Flurries return Monday; Still Looking at a Chilly Christmas

After a quiet weekend, another dusting of snow moves by on Monday. Cold air sets in time for the holiday.
Watch out for some flurries on Monday morning. Most places pick up a dusting to just under an...
Watch out for some flurries on Monday morning. Most places pick up a dusting to just under an inch. Expect most of it to melt by the afternoon.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low stratus clouds linger over Madison and all south-central Wisconsin in the wake of this morning’s cold front. Temperatures will fall back into the 20′s overnight, but the fall is tempered by the presence of clouds. Some sunshine may sneak in tomorrow afternoon as highs return into the lower and mid 30′s.

A weather system drops through Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday. Flurries begin tomorrow night and continue into Monday morning. Models suggest amounts from a dusting to just under an inch. Higher totals are more likely for northern Wisconsin. Daytime temperatures will climb above freezing on Monday - so most of what falls will melt.

High-pressure moves in for Tuesday - expect a mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 30′s. Clouds roll back in on Wednesday - along with another weather system. Long-term models still differ on the exact placement of the system. If the center of the Low travels north of Madison, then most of the area gets rain - drastically reducing any snowfall totals. If the center drops farther south, expect more snow.

Either way, there are still strong signals for a blast of cold air on the backside of that system. Lows fall into the single digits Christmas morning with highs only making it into the teens and lower 20′s across the holiday. Make sure the heavy coats are ready!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

James' Saturday morning forecast
Weekend Forecast
Light wintry mix Saturday morning
A light drizzle mixed with a few flurries are possible tonight. No major accumulations are...
Light Rain/Snow for Tonight; Getting Cold for the Holiday
Light snow will be likely overnight tonight. Most of the accumulation will be between midnight...
A Little Snow Overnight, Some Weekend Sunshine