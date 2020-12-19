Advertisement

Sun Prairie ‘Shop with a Cop’ delivers holiday cheer to 8 students

Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department
Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department(NBC15)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department held it’s 21st annual “Shop with a Cop” event Saturday—delivering gift bags to families in need.

The community-based program is staffed by volunteers and funded by donations to assist a select group of elementary school students in shopping for their families during the holiday season, according to the department’s Facebook.

Previously, students chosen for the program would share a meal, shop and wrap gifts with the officers. Though the pandemic forced the program to make some adjustments, officers were still able to provide some holiday cheer to students this year.

Shop with a Cop Coordinator Amy Bolling said eight students were chosen for the program by school staff. Volunteer officers delivered gift bags put together by Walmart staff to students’ homes.

