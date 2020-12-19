Advertisement

This season of giving, Sauk Prairie teen collects, donates menstrual products

Jade Babcock delivers a box of menstrual product donations to Sauk Prairie nonprofit 6:8.
Jade Babcock delivers a box of menstrual product donations to Sauk Prairie nonprofit 6:8.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Before she leaves school for the holidays, 16-year-old Jade Babcock must take care of one thing.

“I wanted to make sure that the kids that were not here for two weeks-- and then we also have a virtual week right after, so three weeks-- had stuff so that over the break they felt comfortable,” she said.

By “stuff,” Babcock means the pads and tampons, which are available for free at Sauk Prairie High School. When school is in session, menstrual products, like non-perishable foods and toiletries, can be found inside a pantry.

As NBC15 has previously reported, “period poverty” arises when people who menstruate cannot afford to buy the necessary hygiene products.

“I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have this stuff available at my house. And that’s one of the reasons I started this. If I was in this situation, I’d want somebody to do it for me,” Babcock said.

Raised not to “sit back and relax,” Babcock has partnered with local nonprofit 6:8 to collect donations for menstrual products.

“Jade is working to take care of a critical need in the lives of those living in period poverty and it’s inspiring us to encourage others to help also,” Sarah Ramthun, the co-executive director, said.

6:8 aims to end poverty across the Sauk Prairie area, primarily by working long-term with families. “For us to be able to share with them personal care items allows them to put $15 a month extra towards their savings or heat for their house, and [that] gives a little more freedom for resources that they do have.”

As Babcock raises donations, she is also raising awareness for the need. Her principal, Chad Harnisch, said, “It’s not a choice. It should be a basic need, like food and medicine, so I think having that available to our families is a good idea.”

Learn more about how to donate here at the 6:8 website.

