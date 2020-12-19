Advertisement

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. is adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Friday of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

The decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

But even with additional candidates in the pipeline, there won’t be enough for the general population until spring, and shots will be rationed in the meantime.

