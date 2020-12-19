USPS encourages holiday generosity through Operation Santa program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A program through the United States Postal Service is hoping to bring cheer children in need this holiday season.

Operation Santa is a program that allows USPS customers to read through letters by children in need and then choose the one they love.

USPS explained that people can then shop for the gift, wrap it up and bring it to their local post office by Dec. 19.

The holiday season will be more challenging this year for some, according to a news release, but people can still help make this a “joyous” holiday season.

People that would like to participate can read through the letters on USPS’ website.

