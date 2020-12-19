Advertisement

USPS encourages holiday generosity through Operation Santa program

USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and be adopted to receive what they request of St. Nick.(USPS Twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A program through the United States Postal Service is hoping to bring cheer children in need this holiday season.

Operation Santa is a program that allows USPS customers to read through letters by children in need and then choose the one they love.

USPS explained that people can then shop for the gift, wrap it up and bring it to their local post office by Dec. 19.

The holiday season will be more challenging this year for some, according to a news release, but people can still help make this a “joyous” holiday season.

People that would like to participate can read through the letters on USPS’ website.

