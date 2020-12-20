Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shirley Abrahamson, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice, has died. Abrahamson was the first woman on the state supreme court, and the first woman to serve as chief justice.

Governor Tony Evers released a statement today on her passing.

“Her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her,” Evers wrote. “We are thinking of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s family and friends, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our state’s most extraordinary public servants and honoring her legacy.”

Abrahamson was first appointed to the court in 1976 and served as Chief Justice from 1996 until 2015. She stepped down in 2019 after learning she had cancer and was succeeded on the bench by Justice Brian Hagedorn.

In 2019, Madison’s Common Council declared June 18th ‘Justice Shirley Abrahamson Day’ in Madison.

